Obits

Floyd Eugene Slaughter, 102, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.  He was born January 30, 1917 at Moberly, Missouri, the son of George and Myrtle Slaughter.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary whom he married August 30, 1934; and brothers Cornelius Slaughter and Leslie Slaughter.

Floyd is survived by daughters June (Larry) Hopkins and Marilyn (Mike) McFarland; grandchildren David (Jane) Hopkins, Denise (Tom) Prigge, Jeff (Amy) McFarland, and Greg McFarland; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Floyd was member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and bowling. He volunteered with the Conservation Department and enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Bryan Shafer officiating. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

