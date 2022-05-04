Frances Branum, 84, died Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born in Rives, Missouri on August 4, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Seb” and Myrtress (Crawford) Buck; her brother Robert “Bob” C. Buck; and her husband of 58 years, Weldon “Buddy” Branum.

Survivors include children Kermit Branum, Bruce Branum and Sherry Jennings; grandchildren Sam, Callie and Alex Branum, Douglas, Savannah and Chelsea Jennings; great grandchildren Hudson and Genevieve Branum.

Frances was an active and faithful member of the Hornersville First Baptist Church and then the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown. She was a 50 plus year member of Eastern Star and an avid Red Hatter.

She was a “notorious gamer” and was said to have never turned down a game of cards or dominoes.

She is deeply loved and will be missed by many.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 30, 2022, First Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Johnson officiating.