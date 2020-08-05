× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frances Freeland, 99, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born April 2, 1921 in Madison County, Missouri, the daughter of William and Emily Sellards.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; son Larry Freeland; sisters Maxine Johnson and Pauline Hale; and brother Robert Sellards.

Frances is survived by daughter Brenda Freeland; grandchildren Joe (Brenda) Freeland, Lynn Freeland, Tracy (Bobby) Winkelman, Brent McComack; and great-grandchildren Angel (Freeland) Compton, Michael Freeland, Emily Winkelman, and Logan Winkelman.

Frances was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting and spending time with family.

Funeral services were Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Hale and the Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment was held in the Christian Cemetery.

