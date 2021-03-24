 Skip to main content
Frances Moyer Burton
Frances Moyer Burton

Frances M Burton

Frances Moyer Burton

Frances Moyer Burton, 91, of Hammond, Louisiana (formerly of Fredericktown) died Monday, February 15, 2021, at her residence in Hammond. She was born February 8, 1930, the daughter of Lloyd and Pauline (Wallace) Moyer.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, William P. Burton; her parents; and her brothers, Alex Milne and Gordon Milne.

Frances is survived by her daughters Karla Wyldand and her husband David and Rebecca Moree, her fiancée Timothy Dardar and former spouse George Moree; and three grandchildren, Rachel Diane York and her husband Austin, Spencer Wyld, and Carson Wyld. Frances is remembered by her close friends, Gayle Wyld and Mary Williams, as well as her friends and the staff that cared for her at Summerfield Assisted Living in Hammond over the last few years.

She grew up in Fredericktown, where she worked as a teller at New Era Bank, starting there in high school. After getting married and moving to Dallas, Texas in 1960, she worked as a teller at Republic National Bank in downtown Dallas until her retirement. Frances loved her 40-plus years of working at these two banks, and most of all, she loved her customers. She appreciated having the years she was given, as she survived two serious bouts with cancer long before her passing. Frances led a quiet life in her later years, enjoying being with her family and their pets, which she loved as her own.

A graveside service to honor Frances’ life will be held at Knob Lick Cemetery May 29, 2021, officiated by the Rev. Bryan Schaefer of Fredericktown United Methodist Church.

