Frank Edward Burke Jr.
Frank Edward Burke Jr.

Frank Edward Burke Jr., 63, died Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born October 8, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Frank Edward and Lucille Margaret Burke Sr..

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Cynthia Kaye (Brannon) Burke.

Frank is survived by daughters Stacie Rene Burke and Molly Erin Burke; brothers James Burke and Craig Burke; sister Janice Walker; one grandchild.

Frank enjoyed being with family, spending time with his grandson and watching movies.

