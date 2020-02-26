Frank Lee Bollinger, 72, died February 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1947 in Sedgewickville, Missouri, the youngest of five children to Everett James Bollinger and Eula Lucky (Nelson) Bollinger.

Mr. Bollinger was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Eula Bollinger of Sedgewickville; his wife’s parents Clarence and Hazel Robinson of Fredericktown; sister-in-law Shirley (Drum) Bollinger; and nephews Eric Bollinger, Morgan Bollinger, Bradley Bollinger and Joseph Heidke.

Frank married Donna Kay (Robinson) Bollinger July 29, 1967. He is survived by his wife; children David Mathias Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Benjamin Frederick Bollinger of Jackson, Missouri, Yancey Brian Bollinger (Lori) of Millersville, Missouri, Trusten Davault Bollinger (Jodi) of Sedgewickville, Wyatt Lee Bollinger (Holly) of Sedgewickville, and Mariah Kay (Bollinger) Bomar (Shannon) of Fruitland, Missouri; brothers Carl Bollinger (Janet), Edwin Bollinger, and Elmer Bollinger (Patricia); sister, Katherine Bollinger; 23 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

Frank graduated from Patton High School in 1965 and served in the National Guard from 1965 through 1973. He drove a truck over the road for a few years before becoming a farmer around the Sedgewickville area.