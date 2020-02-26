Frank Lee Bollinger, 72, died February 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1947 in Sedgewickville, Missouri, the youngest of five children to Everett James Bollinger and Eula Lucky (Nelson) Bollinger.
Mr. Bollinger was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Eula Bollinger of Sedgewickville; his wife’s parents Clarence and Hazel Robinson of Fredericktown; sister-in-law Shirley (Drum) Bollinger; and nephews Eric Bollinger, Morgan Bollinger, Bradley Bollinger and Joseph Heidke.
Frank married Donna Kay (Robinson) Bollinger July 29, 1967. He is survived by his wife; children David Mathias Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Benjamin Frederick Bollinger of Jackson, Missouri, Yancey Brian Bollinger (Lori) of Millersville, Missouri, Trusten Davault Bollinger (Jodi) of Sedgewickville, Wyatt Lee Bollinger (Holly) of Sedgewickville, and Mariah Kay (Bollinger) Bomar (Shannon) of Fruitland, Missouri; brothers Carl Bollinger (Janet), Edwin Bollinger, and Elmer Bollinger (Patricia); sister, Katherine Bollinger; 23 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
Frank graduated from Patton High School in 1965 and served in the National Guard from 1965 through 1973. He drove a truck over the road for a few years before becoming a farmer around the Sedgewickville area.
Frank was well known around the area and had many friends who were always happy to see and visit with him. Frank was well known for his charity of helping others around him with different work related jobs, including driving long haul trucks, working on neighbors' farms when they were ill or injured, assisting in building home and farm structures, repairing vehicles and machinery, and using his various knowledge and skills to help others accomplish their daily workload and tasks.
Frank was a great family man and was loved very much by his family. He assisted his father in the operation of the farm until his father’s passing. He loved his wife from the moment they met up until his final breath and was a devoted husband. He was always supportive and loving of his children and was present and available for them throughout his life. He doted on his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and they on him.
Services were Friday, February 21, 2020 at Liley Funeral Home with Rev. Elijah Allen officiating. Burial followed at the Bollinger Family Cemetery near Sedgewickville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bollinger Family Cemetery Fund.
