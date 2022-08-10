Fred Joseph Stoffregen, 60, died Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born August 23, 1961, in Cape Girardeau, the son of Fred and Gelena (Culp) Stoffregen.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents.

Fred is survived by his wife Lori Stoffregen, whom he married September 11, 2010; children Josh (Tim) Stoffregen-Foye, Jake Stoffregen, Jenny (Alex) Carr, Corey Hodzic; grandchildren Cullin Stoffregen, Jubrey Stoffregen, Liora Stoffregen, Ori Stoffregen, and Wyatt Carr; sisters Sharon (Wally) Eck, Karen (Joe) Kight, and Claudia (Scott) Voges; nieces and nephews Amanda (Mike) Mitchel, Sullivan Keill, Kasey, Derek and Emery Welch, Chad (Tammy) Smith and Kori Voges.

Fred served 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, retiring in 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, and spoiling his grand kids.

Visitation will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Preacher Tim Glasshof officiating. Interment will be in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson, Missouri.