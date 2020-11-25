Freddy Lerche, 80, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Parkland Health Center. He was born November 8, 1940 in Fredericktown, the son of Fred and Mattie (Weiss) Lerche.

Freddy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years Linda (Wilson) Lerche; brothers Otto Lerche and Bobby Lerche; sister Mildred Rogers and nephew David Lerche.

He is survived by his daughter Melinda (Dale) Griffin and grandson Wyatt Griffin, all of Bonne Terre; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Freddy spent his days working on the family farm and evenings at home with his family.

He had a passion for gospel music and spent many nights listening to music or humming on the porch swing. He was a Deacon at Oak Grove United Baptist Church and Sunday School teacher for many years.

Freddy will be missed by all who knew him, but be assured that his faith has taken him home to be with the Lord and the ones gone before him.

Funeral services were Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was held in Marcus Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

