Dr. Robert Garland Hamilton, 95, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Farmington. He was born December 21, 1926 in Pottsville, Arkansas the son of Robert Ordrey and Clara Roe (Oates) Hamilton.

Garland was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sharon Kay Parris; wife Ilerea (Coleman) Hamilton whom he married March 3, 1950 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and siblings Betty Jane Runyon, Billy John Hamilton, Sue Callahan, and Joyce Medeiras.

Garland is survived by his daughter Barbara Lynn (Hamilton) Bales (Steven); grandchildren Kyle Landon Bales of Fredericktown, Kory Wade (Laura) Bales of Valle Mines, Missouri, Kaleb (Alisha) Bales of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Jayme Leigh (Ramon) Rivera of Riverview, Florida; and great grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Kayleigh, Reece, Gemma, Karli, Elijah and Lettie.

Garland was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Dr. Hamilton was superintendent for the Fredericktown School District for many years. He made significant contributions to our community and state in the area of education, civic committees and his service to the First Baptist Church of Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 18, 2022, First Baptist Church with Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Garland and Ilerea Hamilton Scholarship Fund. Please make memorials to Madison County Retired School Personnel.