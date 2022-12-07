Garry Lee Pogue Sr., 87, of Arcadia, Missouri, died Saturday November 26, 2022 at Iron County Hospital in Pilot Knob, Missouri. He was born April 2, 1935 in Fredericktown, to Floyd Nicolas Pogue and Vera Bell (Smallen) Pogue.

Garry married Barbara L. (Sikes) Pogue Oct. 4, 1958 in Oak Grove Church in Fredericktown. She survives and resides in Arcadia.

Other survivors include son Garry (Karen) Pogue Jr of Arcadia; son-in-law Robert Rice of Independence, Missouri; grandchildren including Chelsey (Joseph) Rubino of Tomball, Texas, Courtney Rice (Steve Svendgard) of Independence, Missouri, Taylor Pogue of Ironton, Missouri, and Garrett Rice (Abigail Hawkins) of Arcadia, Missouri; step grandchild Jasper (Danielle) Price of Sarasota, Florida; great grandchildren include Halle Pogue, Joselynn Rubino, Holdn Pogue, Roman Price, Hatty Pogue, Jamison Rubino, Julien Rubino, Brielle Price and Zane Cooper; brother Samuel (Verla) Pogue, of Fredericktown; sister Linda (Steve) Boswell of Fredericktown; as well as many loved nephews, nieces, cousins and other friends and family.

Mr. Pogue was proceeded in death by his parents; daughter Gayla Pogue Rice; brothers Darrell (Kassie) Pogue and Dallas (Flossie) Pogue; and sisters Shirley (Dill) Ivison, June (Roy) Berry, Joan (Dennis) Crippen, and Alta (Mike) McClellan.

Garry served in the Air Force from November 1954 to September 1958 and again during a recall from October 1961 to August 1962. He Retired from ASARCO – Glover Smelter in 1997 after 35 years in the Mining and Smelting Industry. Garry served as a Deacon of the Oak Grove United Baptist Church in Fredericktown since November 1980 and as a trustee of the Oak Grove Cemetery.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and traveling, as well as, visiting during family events. He particularly liked to make home-made ice cream, and tell stories, yarns, and other half-truths to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services were Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with Dr. Lindell Sikes, Elder Steve Rehkop, and Pastor Larry Wagganer officiating. Internment was in Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethel Bible Camp or Oak Grove Cemetery