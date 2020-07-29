Gary Berry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary E. Berry, 64, of Arnold, Missouri, died Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born November 26, 1955, the son of son of Roy and Delores June (Pogue) Berry.

Retired Pastor, Gary was active in missionary work, volunteering his time to help others in need, and spreading the Word of God. His passion for the Arts spanned painting, playing instruments, and singing. He was a substitute teacher, loved to fish, and took joy in antiquing.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Delores June (Pogue) Berry and his brother, LeRoy Nicolas Berry.

Gary is survived by his father, Roy Berry of Fredericktown; sister, Tammy (Richard) Sikes, of Fredericktown; his partner, Freddy Gingell, of Arnold, Missouri; children, Stephen Berry of Wentzville, Missouri, Pamela Pruden of Troy, Missouri, and Krista (James) Dye, of Troy, Missouri; and six grandchildren.

