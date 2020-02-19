Gary D. Damouth
Gary D. Damouth

Gary D. Damouth, 69, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born November 27, 1950 in St. Louis, the son of Author and Pearl Damouth Jr.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Kaylee Damouth.

Gary is survived by his wife Pat, whom he married September 9, 1978 in Maplewood, Missouri; daughter Diane (John) Hurst; sons Gary Dale Damouth and Michael (Ashley) Damouth; siblings Larry C. Damouth and Virginia (Charles) Greff; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gary was of the Lutheran Faith. He enjoyed guns, fishing, boating, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Funeral services were Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Graveside services were also Tuesday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

