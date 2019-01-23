Try 1 month for 99¢
Gary Dennis “Bud” Elders, 67, of Ste. Genevieve, died Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

He was the devoted husband of 33 years of Michele (Mitchell) Elders; loving father of Richard (Shayne) Elders and Eric Elders; and cherished grandfather of Bryce, Jaycob, Hayden, Emersyn, Landyn, Korbyn, Olyver, and Kailey.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Opal (Keel) Elders; brother, Eddie; and sister Phyllis.

He is survived by sisters, June Lewis, Geneva Royer, and Carla Noe, and brother Lyman Elders.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

