Gary Eugene Inman, 75, died Sunday, December 25, at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis. He was born June 9, 1947, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, Missouri, the son of Jesse Anderson Inman and Lola Mae Inman-Thurman.

His immediate family includes sister Barbara Harbison (deceased) along with brother Donald Inman who lives in Decatur, Illinois.

Gary grew up on the family dairy farm in Fredericktown, at Thompson’s Ford until 1961. The family then purchased and moved to the Longhorn Motel and Steakhouse in Cherokee Pass, Missouri, which it owned from 1961 until 1989.

Gary graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1965 and joined the Navy during the Vietnam War years proudly giving 4 years of service to his country. He also served his community as the Cherokee Pass Fire Chief and as a Madison County Deputy Sheriff for many years.

Gary Inman and Pam Combs were married in 1971 in Fredericktown, where they raised their son Shannon Inman. Shannon is married to Angie Grass and they have one son, Chance Inman. Chance graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in the Spring of 2022 and is now a band director.

Gary was an active outdoorsman, a history buff, and a nature lover. While he may have been a man of few words, you could always find him bidding at auctions on the next relic to restore from Ozark History. He was a master at restoring antique furniture and other relics. Gary’s antiques can be found in homes all across the country. He also was an avid animal and dog lover, treating his pets like family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Funeral services were Friday, December 30, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Ed Mouser officiating. Interment was held in Moore's Chapel Cemetery.