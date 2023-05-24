Gary Franklin Render, 74, of Kingsport died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence. He was born May 21, 1948.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Render and Margaret McGee Render.

Those left to cherish Gary’s memory are his loving wife of 54 years Brenda Osborne Render; daughters Kerry Kaylin Render and Mandy Rebecca Render, both of Kingsport, TN; son, Kristopher “Kit” O’Brien Render and wife Amber Hensley of Jonesborough, TN; granddaughter, Isabelle “Izzy” Reese Render; grandson Bodie Render Bellows; sister Lynn Touchette and husband Bob; brothers, Alan Render and wife Mitzi and Greg Render and wife, and Shelley; several nieces, nephews, and friends; not to be forgotten, J.T. Bellows; and the Render’s faithful companion, Angus.

Gary was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He grew up in Belleville, IL and attended St. Louis School of Nursing where he met the love of his life, Brenda Osborne. He then attended St. John’s School of Anesthesia in Springfield, Missouri. He worked as a nurse anesthetist for 45 years.

Gary’s favorite hobby was farming. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. He also had his pilot’s license. He was of the Catholic faith.

Memorial contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting, www.stjude.org

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at Follis & Sons Chapel.