Gary Glenwood Lane, 80, of Jackson, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home in Jackson. He was born April 5, 1940, in Fredericktown, the son of Paul and Erma Shryock Lane.
Mr. Lane married Vicki Crites February 10, 1962 at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson. She survives.
Other loving survivors include son Gary (Debbie) Lane II of Lafayette, Indiana; grandchildren Gary Lane III, Jeremy Lane and Ashley Lane; great grandchildren Lane, Ava and Fisher; brothers Hal (Sandy) Lane of Fredericktown and Edwin (Carla) Lane of Lexington, Kentucky; sister-in-law Dr. Karen (Jim) Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau; brother-in-law Rusby Clinton Crites II of Atlanta, Georgia and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Lane was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Erma Lane in-laws Rusby and Margie Crites and his canine companion "Sam."
Gary was a 1958 graduate of Fredericktown High School. He was a four year letterman of the Southeast Missouri State University Indian Football Team, graduating from the university in 1962 with a degree in geology and geography.
Gary was a member of the NRA and Cape County Sportsman Club where he shot skeet and trap. He especially liked to teach the art and safety of shooting to the younger generation. Gary liked to shoot competitively and won many trophies. Gary was an avid outdoorsman hunting whatever was in season and fishing in his spare time. He took a special love to duck hunting as well as the guys with whom he hunted.
Gary joined ITT Hartford in 1966, as a claim representative in Cape Girardeau. In the same year, he advanced to claim manager. In 1968 he was promoted to Regional Claim Supervisor in St. Louis and again in 1969 as manager of St. Louis Local Claim office. In 1971 Gary’s job took the family to Hartford, Connecticut, working with the Corporate Claim Quality Control team. He took another promotion in 1972 as claim manager in the regional office in Buffalo, New York. His final position with the company was regional claim manager which took them to Chicago in 1981. In that role, he directed the operations for the regional claims office in Chicago.
In 1995 Gary decided it was time to retire. His working career had taken them on a 30 year adventure along the east coast and they decided it was time to move back home to Jackson.
The family held a private memorial visitation and memorial service Saturday, September 26, 2020 at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson with the Rev. Jimmie Corbin officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
The family suggests that Memorials be made to Southeast Health Hospice, the Southeast Health Cancer Center or the Southeast Health Diabetes Center.
