Gary Glenwood Lane

Gary joined ITT Hartford in 1966, as a claim representative in Cape Girardeau. In the same year, he advanced to claim manager. In 1968 he was promoted to Regional Claim Supervisor in St. Louis and again in 1969 as manager of St. Louis Local Claim office. In 1971 Gary’s job took the family to Hartford, Connecticut, working with the Corporate Claim Quality Control team. He took another promotion in 1972 as claim manager in the regional office in Buffalo, New York. His final position with the company was regional claim manager which took them to Chicago in 1981. In that role, he directed the operations for the regional claims office in Chicago.