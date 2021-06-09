Gary James Hinsen, 68, formerly of Caledonia, Missouri, died Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born July 12, 1952 in Ironton, Missouri, a son of the Norman D. and Ruth Annabelle (Jones) Hinsen.

Mr. Hinsen was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Lorna Vaughn and Linda Ricketts

Surviving Gary are children David Hinsen of Virginia, Anna Kay Robertson of Virginia, Troy Sticklan of Washington, and Moody Hinsen of Ironton; brother Artie Botkin; sister Leasa Parker, twelve grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and friends.

For many years Gary worked as an over the road truck driver, and he was a skilled carpenter for different construction companies. Gary served his country in the United States Navy and was very proud of his service.

A Graveside Life Celebration for Gary will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m., in the Boss Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.