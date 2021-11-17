Gary Lee Morden, 88, of Fredericktown, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at Parkland Medical Center in Farmington. He was born May 26, 1933, in St. Louis, Michigan to Gerald Frederick and Vernice Mae (Daniel) Morden.

On January 11, 1986, in Murphysboro, Illinois he married Vickie Ann Gruner. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include his children Daniel Morden of Cambridge, Massachusetts and Cindy Myers of Hope, Michigan; sister Vera Kaufman of Midland, Michigan; granddaughter Kaitlyn Myers of Hope, Michigan, and special niece Kelly Terwillegar of Midland, Michigan.

Gary was a United States Air Force Veteran and a self-employed computer analysis programmer. He enjoyed being outdoors cutting wood and had built six houses throughout the midwest. He and Vickie raised their son Daniel together with pride and giving them great joy in his later years.

A graveside service with full military honors was held November 15, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, Illinois.

