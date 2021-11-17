 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Lee Morden
0 comments

Gary Lee Morden

  • 0
Morden Gary photo

Gary Lee Morden

 Alan Kopitsky

Gary Lee Morden, 88, of Fredericktown, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at Parkland Medical Center in Farmington. He was born May 26, 1933, in St. Louis, Michigan to Gerald Frederick and Vernice Mae (Daniel) Morden.

On January 11, 1986, in Murphysboro, Illinois he married Vickie Ann Gruner. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include his children Daniel Morden of Cambridge, Massachusetts and Cindy Myers of Hope, Michigan; sister Vera Kaufman of Midland, Michigan; granddaughter Kaitlyn Myers of Hope, Michigan, and special niece Kelly Terwillegar of Midland, Michigan.

Gary was a United States Air Force Veteran and a self-employed computer analysis programmer. He enjoyed being outdoors cutting wood and had built six houses throughout the midwest. He and Vickie raised their son Daniel together with pride and giving them great joy in his later years.

A graveside service with full military honors was held November 15, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, Illinois.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News