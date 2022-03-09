Gary Lynn Moyers, 60, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home in Marquand. He was born August 2, 1961, in Fredericktown, to Paul Dean and Annabelle (Spain) Moyers.

Mr. Moyers is survived by his daughter Nicole Wireman of Fredericktown; sisters Debi (Robert) Balaco of Alton, Illinois, Lisa (Tom) Hanks of Marquand, and Pam Darnell of Fredericktown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Larry Moyers.

Gary had been a welder for Dome Railway in Wood River, Illinois. He enjoyed working in the log woods and cutting wood and hunting and fishing.

