Gary Wayne White, 76, of Winterville, Georgia died Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He was born July 11, 1946 at home in Fredericktown, the son of the Richard and Gladys "Dolly" (Branam) White.

Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bacile (Betty) White, Albert White, Harold White, Clyde White, Lucille (Alva) Yamnitz, and Dorothy Rae.

Survivors include the love of his life, his wife Reta (Dean) White, whom he met in church when he was three years old. They were high school sweethearts and were married August 1, 1964, in Fredericktown. He is also survived by his children, Michael (Marquita) White of Chesterton, Indiana, Ed White of Painesville, Ohio and Londa (Roy) Berghaus of Watkinsville, Georgia; grandchildren, Samantha (Theresa Dietrich) White of Hobart, Indiana, Clara Berghaus of Atlanta, Georgia, Chelsea (Jeremy) Hartman of Prosper, Texas and Rowan Haus of Sacramento, California; siblings Nora Szarwinski and Byron and Rosalind White. He was a loved and respected uncle, survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. White was a lifelong Missouri resident until moving to Athens, Georgia, to be close to family. He began his professional career as a baker with Kroger Baking Company in St. Louis. He retired from Chrysler after 35 years as an autoworker and a member of the United Auto Workers union. Following retirement, he spent several years working with Home Depot and working as a realtor for Coldwell Banker.

Gary was a member of Cornerstone Church of God in Athens, where he was a board member of the Over Sixty Ministry and a regular volunteer with the Food Pantry ministry. He was a faithful elder, deacon, leader, teacher, and member of the churches he attended and served. Additionally, he served as an interim pastor for two congregations in Missouri. His hobbies included fishing, the St. Louis Cardinals, nature, birds, gardening, home and automotive repair (he could fix or repair almost anything), and piddling, as he was always doing something.

Services were Monday, November 28, 2022, at Cornerstone Church of God with Pastors Scott Sheppard, Steve Stringham, and Robert Sheppard officiating. Interment followed at Athens Memory Gardens. Lord and Stephens, EAST, Athens, GA was in charge of arrangements.