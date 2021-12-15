Gene Garrett, 78, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born April 7, 1943, in Arkansas, a son of John Guy and Callie Lou Liza (Harlen) Garrett.

Mr. Garrett married Elayne Funkhouser February 10, 1973, in Fredericktown. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include son Brian Garrett of Arcadia, Missouri; brother John Garrett and wife Opal of Fredericktown; sister Irene Heard of Thorton, Colorado; Garret (Kim) House, Logan Garrett, Austin Garrett and Landon (Danielle) Garrett; great granddaughter Saydie McKenna; one soon to be great grandson Layker Garrett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Garrett was preceded in death by brothers – Dolphus “Dee," Hubert and Gerald Garrett and sisters Lorene Largent, Velma Markos and Glenda Garrett.

Gene was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. He worked for Complete Roofing in Antonia, Missouri and enjoyed fishing, hunting, refinishing furniture, and sitting at City Lake with his brother. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown and drove a van for the church for several years.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Calvary Church in Fredericktown with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was in the Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.

