Gene Garrett, 78, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born April 7, 1943, in Arkansas, a son of John Guy and Callie Lou Liza (Harlen) Garrett.
Mr. Garrett married Elayne Funkhouser February 10, 1973, in Fredericktown. She survives at the home.
Other survivors include son Brian Garrett of Arcadia, Missouri; brother John Garrett and wife Opal of Fredericktown; sister Irene Heard of Thorton, Colorado; Garret (Kim) House, Logan Garrett, Austin Garrett and Landon (Danielle) Garrett; great granddaughter Saydie McKenna; one soon to be great grandson Layker Garrett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Garrett was preceded in death by brothers – Dolphus “Dee," Hubert and Gerald Garrett and sisters Lorene Largent, Velma Markos and Glenda Garrett.
Gene was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. He worked for Complete Roofing in Antonia, Missouri and enjoyed fishing, hunting, refinishing furniture, and sitting at City Lake with his brother. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown and drove a van for the church for several years.
Funeral services were Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Calvary Church in Fredericktown with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was in the Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.