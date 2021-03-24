 Skip to main content
George Allan Whitefield Jr.
George Allan Whitefield Jr.

George Allan Whitefield Jr., 56, of Marble Hill, Missouri died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the StoneBridge Care Center in Marble Hill. He was born May 25, 1964 in West Palm Beach, Florida to George Allan Sr. and Margaret Ellen (McNutt) Whitefield .

Mr. Whitfield was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Diane Welch.

Survivors include sister Anna Marie Parker of Virginia; half sister Tammy Ford of South Carolina; several nieces and his friends at StoneBridge.

George had worked at Pizza Hut until medical conditions forced him into early retirement.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

