George Edward Tibbs Sr., 80. died August 26, 2018. He was born February 21, 1938 at St. Louis, the son of James F. and Mable Tibbs.

George was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mary Lois Asher and Dorothy Jeffries; brothers Bill Tibbs, Leroy Tibbs, and Floyd Tibbs, and grandson Jason Tibbs.

George is survived by his wife Robin Ann (Francis) Tibbs whom he married September 1, 1988 at Dyersburg, Tennessee; sons George (Piroska) Tibbs Jr., Nicky (Staci) Lee, and Timothy (Raven) Lee; daughters Carmen Tibbs, Tracy (David) Powers, and Tracey (Billy) Wagganer; brother Jerry Tibbs; sisters Earlene Copeland and Norma Wilson; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

George attended Church of God of Prophecy. He was part of the 101st Airborne. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, the Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Scottish Rite, and being in the outdoors.

