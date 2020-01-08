{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

George Johnson Jr., 80, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Fredericktown. He was born July 15, 1939 in St. Louis, a son of George Sr. and Dorothy (Hartgraver) Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by son Kipp V. Johnson and brother Kenneth Johnson.

Those surviving include daughter Page Johnson Kircher of Park Hills; grandchildren Hutch A. Hutchison and Haley R. Kircher, both of Park Hills; great-grandsons Hutch D. Hutchison and “Zappa" George Wendell Humphries; great-granddaughter Aneliya Hutchison and many special friends and family.

George was retired from GM in St. Louis.

A memorial may be held at a later date.

