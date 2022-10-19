George Robert Mouser, 85, of Marquand, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. He was born December 4, 1936 in Marquand to Henry C. Mouser and M. Ethel (Stephens) Mouser.

Mr. Mouser and Maggie Jane Mills were married January 18, 1958 at Liberty Church in Marquand.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin infant sons, James and John Mouser; daughter Marquetta Mouser; and two sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Maggie Jane; daughters Juanita (Don) Welker of Marble Hill, MO, Laveta (Tom) Williams of Sikeston, MO; sons Dennis (Angie) Mouser of Marquand and Jeffrey Mouser of Patton, MO; brother John Mouser of De Soto, MO; grandchildren Kyla Estes (Dustin), Austin Williams (Shannon), Lacy Upchurch (Matt), Tyler Welker (Whitney), Justin Mouser, Jordan Williams (Tara), Kory Mouser (Lisa), Erin Meixner (Ed), and Lucas Williams; and great-grandchildren Landon and Alec Mouser, Heidi and Zeke Upchurch, Amya and Allie Estes, Maci and Anna Williams, Levi and Jake Welker, Tucker Mouser, Emmett Williams, and Carter Meixner.

Mr. Mouser owned an excavating business for many years and later worked as a truck driver. He was a member of the Ostomy Club in Cape Girardeau. He was also a member of Liberty Congregational Methodist Church. George was the longest and oldest cancer survivor in Bollinger County.

Funeral ceremony was Friday, October 14, 2022 at Ford & Liley Funeral Home in Patton with the Rev. David McCutcheon officiating. Burial was at Liberty Cemetery in Marquand.