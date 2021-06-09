Georgia Fern Boland, 88, of Overland, Missouri died Monday, May 31, 2021 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis. She was born January 26, 1933 in Hartshorn, Missouri, a daughter of George W. and Arvilla (Edgmond) Brown.

She married Gerald Amos Boland April 16, 1955 in Hernando, Mississippi. He preceded her in death November 29, 1997. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Boland was preceded by her parents; daughter Brenda Boland; brothers Norman, Ervin, Earl, Kenneth and Denver Brown; and sister Margie Heiney.

Survivors include children – Darrell (Susan) Boland Sr. and Donna Boland, both of St. Louis; brothers James Brown of Bland, Missouri and Lonnie Brown of Cuba, Missouri; sister Thelma Briggs of Hartshorn; grandchildren Darrell Boland Jr., Ashley Schuler, Kimalea Boland and Christopher Perales; and seven great grandchildren.

Georgia had worked for Bardenkiher Wine Co. in St. Louis. She enjoyed games with her grandchildren such as solitaire, dominoes and scrabble. She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in St. Louis.

Funeral services were Monday, June 7, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home with interment at the Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown.

