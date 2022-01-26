Gequetta Elaine Todaro, 80, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, surrounded by her children. She was born April 2, 1941, the only child of Alline and Carl Burns.

She was the dedicated wife of 59 years to Larry Todaro Sr., who preceded her in death. Also preceding Mrs. Todaro were one grandson, and one great-grandson.

Gequetta Elaine Burns grew up a spitfire. Being an only child, she longed for a large family. She met the love of her life, married, and welcomed twins with him at a young age: Larry Todaro Jr. (Angela Todaro) of Festus, Missouri, and Sherry Price (Greg Price) of Bonne Terre, Missouri. Shortly after, they welcomed three more children, Robin Rigby (David Rigby) of McKinney, Texas, Valerie Honbeck (Richard “the Ice-Cream Man” Honbeck) of Farmington, Missouri, and Tracy Long and Ed Warden of Republic, Missouri. Their family was complete.

Raising 5 kids and doing whatever needed to be done to keep their family going, "Chic," as everyone called her, was forged in fire. Looking back at her legacy she held many roles; gardener, cosmetologist, factory worker, caretaker etc. to ensure her family was provided for and had their needs met.

Her dedication to her family was obvious in her daily life and the things she did for them. After losing her father unexpectedly early in life, she ensured her mother was provided for until her passing of Alzheimer’s.

While Larry was the head of the household, Chic was the support. He made plans and she carried them out. She was faithful. Larry battled diabetes, especially later in life, and Chic was his dedicated chef, nurse, and caretaker. Chic and Larry raised their children with strong work ethics (lots of chores) and love for family. They spent time bonding in the family garden, sharing rooms in some of the many houses of their childhood and family trips in the car…..with all the kids and the dog. They created memories that will be cherished and stories that will be retold.

A light in any dark room, while Chic’s life wasn’t a life of ease, she was always upbeat and smiling. She was a quick-witted pistol who will be remembered by all for her “go with the flow” nature. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to 12 and great-grandmother to 27 and great-great-grandmother to 5. She will be missed by all who knew her. Her beautiful blue eyes and infectious laugh will live in our hearts until we meet again.

Funeral services were Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Dwight Presson officiating. Interment was held in Christian Cemetery.

