Gerald Donald Francis age 76, of Festus, Missouri, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home. He was born May 21, 1943 in Fredericktown, Missouri, the son of Anna (Secrease) and Gilbert Francis.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Francis was preceded in death by his wife Norma Lou (nee Douglas) Francis; sisters Juanita (the late Elmer) Burke and Pauline Francis; and brothers John Francis, Tom (the late Lucille) Francis, and Marsh (Diane survives of Fredericktown) Francis.
He is survived by daughters Mary Frye of St. Louis and Lori (Kelvin) Howell of Festus; sons Ben (Penny) Francis of Pevely, Missouri, Mike Francis of Pevely, and Lloyd (Karen) Francis of Rolling Meadows, Illinois; sisters Bernadine (the late Bob) Tucker of Fredericktown, and Cathy (Roger) Parsley of Fredericktown; brothers Frank Francis of Springfield, Missouri, and Eugene Francis of Fredericktown; grandchildren Steven Francis, Benji Francis, Samantha Francis, Tabitha (Brandon) Turner, Kenny Sexton, Beth (Gary) Eckert, Genny (Frank) Hurst, Angie (Aaron) Fuller, Jason Howell, Josh Howell, Kaley Francis, and Timmy Francis; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was a retired autoworker from the GM assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri and a longtime member and treasurer of the Festus Horseshoe Club.
Graveside service was Friday, June 14, 2019, at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City, Missouri, officiated by Mr. Ben Francis. Arrangements were handled by Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus
