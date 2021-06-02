Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett, 85, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. He was born April 3, 1936 in Fredericktown to Willard Lee and Reba Sara (Barber) Bennett.

Mr. Bennett married Loa Kay Thomas January 18, 1958 in Tupelo, Mississippi. She preceded him in death July 30, 1979. February 22, 2000 in Jefferson City, Missouri he married Shirley Vern Cureton. She preceded him July 12, 2017. Mr. Bennett was also preceded in death by his parents, brother James B. Bennett and step great granddaughter Aubrey Matthews.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Jerilee and Mike McNern of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son Thomas Dane Bennett of Fredericktown; stepdaughter Lisa Matthews of Fredericktown; brother John Bennett of Fredericktown; grandson Ronan McNern of Colorado Springs and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Jerry earned his bachelors degree in accounting from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He owned and operated the Ford Tractor and Equipment Dealership in Fredericktown for many years. He was property management bookkeeper in Columbia and later retired as a bookkeeper/accountant for the State of Missouri in Jefferson City in 2001. After retiring, he and his wife Shirley returned to Fredericktown to be near family and friends.