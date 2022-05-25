Gerald Lee "Pat" Patterson Sr., 67, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born January 24, 1955, in St. Louis, to Gary and Shirley (Beck) Patterson.

Mr. Patterson married Debbie Teeter, who preceded him in death.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded by brother Bob Patterson.

Survivors include children Skeeter Patterson of Fredericktown, Josh (Tina) DuBois of Troy, Missouri, Brock Patterson of Greenville, Missouri, and Brittany Cheatham of Paducah, Kentucky; and several grandchildren.

Pat was a welder, mostly working with horse stalls. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and hanging out at the Eagles with his buddies.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.