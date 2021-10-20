 Skip to main content
Gerald Norman Johnson
Gerald Johnson, 79, died July 9, 2021 at his home in Ellsworth, Iowa. Gerald was born February 18, 1942 in St. Louis, the son of Edwin and Florence (Whitener) Johnson.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his uncle, Harry Whitener and cousins Kurt Graves, Norman Schultz III, Carl Schultz, Keith Graves, Steve Noonan, Neil Hubberth, Norman Hubberth, Gloria Broderick, Karen O’Shea, Dennis Whitener, Marilyn Boehning, Carla Honigfort, Paula Miller, Susan Quiros, and Pamela Moyers.

Gerald graduated from Melville High School in 1959. Gerald then attended Washington University in St. Louis, after receiving a four year scholarship and National Merit Scholarship. He graduated in 1963 and moved first to Iowa and then accepted a job in Texas. He lived in Texas for a few years and moved back to Ames, Iowa to attend Iowa State University. He received his Master’s at Iowa State University in the late 60’s for electrical engineering.

In 1967, Gerald was drafted into the US Army, serving stateside in VA at a research laboratory working on the development of night vision. He was released in 1969 and moved back to Iowa to obtain his PHD at ISU. He graduated in the early 70’s and passed the Professional Engineer’s license shortly thereafter. He opened his business as a consulting engineer. During those years, he sometimes testified in court cases as an expert. After he retired from running his business, he was asked to provide presentations on various topics.

Gerald will be remembered for his love of music, and playing bass for several bands and symphonies, such as the Symphony Orchestra, Iowa State Singers (playing double bass as a graduate student), and Ames Municipal Band. In addition, he will be remembered for his involvement in writing weather software, belonging to the Story County Ham Radio Society, being a member of the Central Iowa Symphony, his love of watching Jeopardy, and being a member of Sigma Xi, ISU Chapter, a scientific research honor society.

A memorial service will be held at a later time in Missouri. His cremated remains will be buried at the Graham Farquhar Cemetery in Madison County.

