Gerald Norman Johnson

Gerald Johnson, 79, died July 9, 2021 at his home in Ellsworth, Iowa. Gerald was born February 18, 1942 in St. Louis, the son of Edwin and Florence (Whitener) Johnson.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his uncle, Harry Whitener and cousins Kurt Graves, Norman Schultz III, Carl Schultz, Keith Graves, Steve Noonan, Neil Hubberth, Norman Hubberth, Gloria Broderick, Karen O’Shea, Dennis Whitener, Marilyn Boehning, Carla Honigfort, Paula Miller, Susan Quiros, and Pamela Moyers.

Gerald graduated from Melville High School in 1959. Gerald then attended Washington University in St. Louis, after receiving a four year scholarship and National Merit Scholarship. He graduated in 1963 and moved first to Iowa and then accepted a job in Texas. He lived in Texas for a few years and moved back to Ames, Iowa to attend Iowa State University. He received his Master’s at Iowa State University in the late 60’s for electrical engineering.