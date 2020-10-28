Geraldine Kay Dicus, 60, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Farmington. She was born October 6, 1960 in St. Louis, the daughter of Reo "Ray" and Wanda (Young) Carey.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband Danny Dicus whom she married February 28, 2004 in Potosi, Missouri; children Charlie (Stephanie) McDowell and Wesley (Becky) McDowell; step children Melissa Dicus, Scott Dicus, Darrell Vance (Rachel), Clifford Vance (Deanna) and Jordan Courtaway; grandchildren Connor McDowell, Emily McDowell, Seth McDowell, Luke McDowell; step-grandchildren Peyton Vance, Abraham Vance, Jesse Kathcart, Katelyn Fitzwater, Zack Davis, Chloe Vance, Sophie Vance; brothers Rick (Cindy) Carey, Gary (Sandy) Carey, Duane (Tandy) Carey, Justin Carey, Stephen Carey and Gene (Angie) Carey; sisters Yvonne McDowell, Renee McDowell and Serena (Bill) Kinney.

Geraldine was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed singing, camping, the ocean, spending time with family, friends and church family.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Ron DeGonia officiating. Interment was atSunset Cemetery Potosi, Missouri.

