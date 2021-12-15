 Skip to main content
Geraldine Kay (Goad) Kemp

Geraldine Kay (Goad) Kemp, 81, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was born August 18, 1940 in Marquand, the daughter of Lester and Ruby (Denbow) Cook.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Delano Clay Goad whom she married August 18, 1957; brothers Lester Jr., Joe, and Frank; sisters Anna Mae and Dorothy; and grandson Jake Reed.

Kay is survived by her husband Earl Kemp, whom she married September 4, 2010; son Douglas (Lori Bassett) Goad; daughters Delania (Sam) Reed and Dawn Weekley; step-children Danny (Sheila) Kemp, Jerry Kemp, Jr. Kemp, and Nancy (Ed) Seymour; sisters, Patricia Peters, Betty Rauls, and Shirley (Gene) Rauls; 19 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

Kay attended Twelve Mile Baptist Church and enjoyed all of her grandchildren, camping, bluegrass music, crosswords, reading, game shows, and Cardinal baseball games.

Funeral services were Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Praise Temple Church.

