Gladys Isabelle Kennedy, 93, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Stockhoff Nursing home in Fredericktown. She was born October 6, 1926 in the Central Community, the daughter of Edward & Cora Mae (Fairless) Jordan.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Otto Spain and second husband Vester Kennedy; daughters Kathy Hill and Lillian Spain; siblings George Jordan, Onie Jordan, Esther Pirtle, Beaulah Altom, Clarence Jordan, and Elsie Jordan; grandson Bobby Spain and granddaughter Lora Spain.

Gladys is survived by sons Robert Spain, Edward Kennedy, and John Kennedy; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gladys was of the Pentecostal Faith and enjoyed embroidery, cooking, singing, reading and attending church.

Funeral services were Friday, February 14, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was at Timber Ridge Cemetery in Perry County, Missouri.

