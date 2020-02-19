Gladys Isabelle Kennedy
Gladys Isabelle Kennedy, 93, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Stockhoff Nursing home in Fredericktown. She was born October 6, 1926 in the Central Community, the daughter of Edward & Cora Mae (Fairless) Jordan.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Otto Spain and second husband Vester Kennedy; daughters Kathy Hill and Lillian Spain; siblings George Jordan, Onie Jordan, Esther Pirtle, Beaulah Altom, Clarence Jordan, and Elsie Jordan; grandson Bobby Spain and granddaughter Lora Spain.

Gladys is survived by sons Robert Spain, Edward Kennedy, and John Kennedy; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gladys was of the Pentecostal Faith and enjoyed embroidery, cooking, singing, reading and attending church.

Funeral services were Friday, February 14, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was at Timber Ridge Cemetery in Perry County, Missouri.

