Gladys L. (Rouse) Lewis, 81, of Locust Grove, Arkansas, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home. She was born August 1, 1940, in Fredericktown, the second of seven children of Robert and Zelta (Matthews) Rouse.

Survivors include her husband Richard D. Lewis; daughters Debby Marton (Lannie) of Batesville, Arkansas, Gale Goodwin (Bobby) of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, and Faith Brown of Batesville; son Jason Buske (Laurin) of Locust Grove, Arkansas; grandchildren Deana Youngblood (Ezekiel) of Conway, Arkansas, Christina Busker (Brian) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Jacob Buske of Locust Grove, Arkansas, Kaitlyn Buske also of Locust Grove, Arkansas; step grandchildren Jennifer Goodwin of Little Rock, Arkansas and Blake Goodwin (Mandy) of Quitman, Arkansas; great grandchildren Logan, Ava, Jude Scarlett Youngblood of Conway, Arkansas; step great grandchildren Whitney Bowers of Little Rock, Arkansas, Ana and Ali Goodwin of Quitman, Arkansas; siblings Elsie Cooper (Harold) of Potosi, Missouri, Gloria Sikes (Lindell), Alice Ingram, Nancy Hale (Tex) and Robert Rouse (Melissa), all of Fredericktown; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.