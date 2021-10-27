 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gladys L. (Rouse) Lewis
0 comments

Gladys L. (Rouse) Lewis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Gladys L. (Rouse) Lewis, 81, of Locust Grove, Arkansas, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home. She was born August 1, 1940, in Fredericktown, the second of seven children of Robert and Zelta (Matthews) Rouse.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; sister Pat Allender; granddaughter Stacey Diamond Goodwin; and son-in-law Mark Brown. 

Survivors include her husband Richard D. Lewis; daughters Debby Marton (Lannie) of Batesville, Arkansas, Gale Goodwin (Bobby) of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, and Faith Brown of Batesville; son Jason Buske (Laurin) of Locust Grove, Arkansas; grandchildren Deana Youngblood (Ezekiel) of Conway, Arkansas, Christina Busker (Brian) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Jacob Buske of Locust Grove, Arkansas, Kaitlyn Buske also of Locust Grove, Arkansas; step grandchildren Jennifer Goodwin of Little Rock, Arkansas and Blake Goodwin (Mandy) of Quitman, Arkansas; great grandchildren Logan, Ava, Jude Scarlett Youngblood of Conway, Arkansas; step great grandchildren Whitney Bowers of Little Rock, Arkansas, Ana and Ali Goodwin of Quitman, Arkansas; siblings Elsie Cooper (Harold) of Potosi, Missouri, Gloria Sikes (Lindell), Alice Ingram, Nancy Hale (Tex) and Robert Rouse (Melissa), all of Fredericktown; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Gladys and Richard were longtime members of Desha First Baptist Church. Gladys loved gardening, sewing, working puzzles, playing cards, making banana bread; and Elvis.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Oak Grove United Baptist Church in Fredericktown, with graveside to follow at Wilson Graham Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News