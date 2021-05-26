Glenda Sappington

Glenda Mae (Currington) Sappington, 87, of Pacific, died Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born August 2, 1933 in Flat River, the daughter of Johnny and Grace (Hackworth) Currington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Vernon Sappington; daughter Janie Lynn Bradford; sister Norma Manalokis; and brothers Johnny and Gerald Currington.

Glenda is survived by her sons Jimmy (Dorinda) Cronin and Daniel (Elizabeth) Parmeley; grandchildren Crystal (Jim) Mitchell, Brenda (Derek) Snyder, Michael Thomas, Carrie (Paul) LeClaire, Tammy Parmeley, Jimmie Cronin, Jr., Daniel (Connie) Parmeley, Jr.; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings Dorothy Jennings and Denny Currington along with several nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed going to the casino, fishing, shopping and loved watching all the western movies.

Funeral service was Monday, May 24, 2021, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills.