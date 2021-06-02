Glenda Sunderman

Glenda Foley Sunderman, 93, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in New Kent, Virginia. She was born September 5, 1927 in Peach Orchard, Arkansas, the daughter of Wyatt "Red" and Hazel (Jones) Foley.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; sister Verna Foley Ward; and husband John Sunderman whom she married August 21, 1948 in Fredericktown.

Glenda is survived by her daughter Gwendolyn (John) Simmons of New Kent, Virginia; grandchildren Kelly (Mike) Broz and Kimberly (Brandon) Goulding; and great grandchildren Jacob, Luke, and Logan Broz; and Max and Mia Goulding.

Glenda was a member of the Fredericktown Christian Church and enjoyed cooking and reading.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev Bill Wright officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

