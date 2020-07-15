× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glenn Rehkop, 91, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1928 in Bonne Terre, the son of Henry and Nancy LuEtta (Underwood) Rehkop.

Glenn grew up in the Mine La Motte and Fredericktown communities, and graduated from Mine La Motte High School. He then attended Flat River Junior College.

Glenn married Evelyn Louise Hovis May 19, 1950. They were happily married for 67 years.

Glenn and Evelyn raised two children, Beverly Anyan (Aaron) and Randy Rehkop (Donna).

In April of 1951, Glenn announced the Lord’s calling to preach the Word and was ordained as a Free Will Baptist minister in January of 1953. Glenn’s first pastorate was a small community church in the Knob Lick area. He also pastored The Old Bethel Free Will Baptist Church near Patton, Missouri, the Copper Mines Free Will Baptist Church in Fredericktown, The Victory Free Will Baptist Church in North Kansas City, and at Grace Free Will Baptist Church in Arnold, Missouri. Glenn served as pastor at Grace for 41 years, retiring in 2008.

Glenn was deeply loved and respected by his congregations and found great joy in ministering to others.