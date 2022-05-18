 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glenn “Speed” Johnson

Glenn “Speed” Johnson, 85, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Farmington. He was born June 28, 1936 in Mill Creek, Missouri, the son of Clarence Andrew and Maxine Wanda (Sellards) Johnson.

Speed was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Bonnie Johnson whom he married December 3, 1960 in Flat River, Missouri; brother Carroll Johnson; and sister Etta Shetley.

Speed is survived by his wife Shirley Johnson whom he married October 19, 2019; sons Jeffrey Johnson (Rachell) of Union, Missouri and Thomas Johnson (Melissa) of St. Charles, Missouri; sister Laverne Bloom of Fredericktown; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Speed was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed collecting Civil War collectibles and metal detecting.

Speed was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving his country from June 1, 1954 to June 21, 1957.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Wright officiating.

