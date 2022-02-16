Glenwood H. Propst, 83, of Patton, Missouri, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was born May 21, 1938 in Patton, Missouri to Howard and Ruby (Stanfill) Propst.

Mr. Propst married Edith J. Yamnitz June 1, 1957, and they enjoyed 63 years together before her passing September 19, 2020. A part of his heart went with her that day and we take comfort knowing that they have been reunited in heaven.

Glenwood spent his early years in St. Louis, moving back to Patton when he was in the eighth grade. He graduated from Patton High School in 1956 and started his working career at Duro-Chrome and McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He returned to Patton where he worked for MODOT for 32 years. After retiring, he opened Glen’s Auto Sales and had many happy customers in the area. He also enjoyed restoring old tractors.

Glenwood was n faithful member of Patton United Methodist Church where he will be greatly missed. Sunday afternoons with his family were also very important for him, especially after the great grandchildren started coming. He was a great husband, dad, and friend.

Survivors include son Randy (Cindy) Propst of Cape Girardeau; daughters Tammy (Richard) Van Gennip of Leopold and Tina (Scott) Henderson of Fredericktown; grandchildren Amber (Joey) Beard of Jackson, Tyler (Laura) Propst of Jackson, Drew (Faith) Henderson of Patton, Riley Henderson of Fredericktown, and Trevor Propst of Cape Girardeau; great granchildren Brady, Augie, and Halle Beard, Addilyn and Brinnly Henderson, and Maria Propst; sister Shirley (Howard) Seabaugh; sisters-in-law Joyce Yamnitz Sedgewickville, Joyce Nations of Farmington, and Kathy (Joel) Venneman of Patton; and several nieces and nephews.

Glenwood was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his father and mother-in-law Lancie and Irene Yamnitz; three great-grand angels; sisters Sharon and Sue Propst, brothers-in-law Ronald and Carl Yamnitz; and niece Kim Henry.

Visitation was February 7, at Liley Funeral Home in Patton. Funeral service was Tuesday, February 8 with Brother David McCutcheon officiating. Burial was at Patton Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Patton United Methodist Church.