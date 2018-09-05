Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Obits
Gloria Beth “Bethie” Leist, 61, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at her home. She was born August 10, 1956 in St. Louis, a daughter of Walter Samuel and Gloria Marie (Pankey) Casby.

She is prededed in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Casby and Walter Casby Jr.; and sisters, Carliss Cooper and Mary Shawstrand.

Those surving include her four children Sam Elliott, Matthew Pepper, Michael Elliott and Amanda Elliott Myer; her twin sister Gloria “Meme” Cooper of Fredericktown; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Bethie enjoyed croqueting and watching horror movies.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

Gloria Beth "Bethie" Leist
