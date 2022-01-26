Gordon Leigh Goad, 95, of St. Louis, formerly of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in hospice care at Cedar Hill, Missouri. Gordon and his twin sister, Kathleen Fae (Goad) Haggett were born November 27, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan to Claude Clay Goad and Grace Ruby (Hargiss) Goad.

Along with his parents, Mr. Goad was preceded in death by siblings: Kathleen Fae (Goad) Haggett, Bertha Marie (Goad) Gibson Roach; Delano Clay Goad and Harold Francis Goad.

In March 19, 1950, Gordon married Juanna Marie Link in a civil service in Pocahontas (Randolph County), Arkansas. They had five children: Gordon Dale Goad of Cherokee Pass; Rosanne Fae (Goad) Vrugtman of Staunton, Virginia; Freda Kay (Goad) DiPiero of Fredericktown; Lindell Ray Goad (Cindy) of Imperial; and Dennis Gale Goad (Brenda) of De Soto.

In addition to four of his five children and one sister, Eleanor “Dood” (Goad) Wallace, of Fredericktown, Gordon is survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 8 nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family members; as well as friends and acquaintances in the many places where he lived, worked or traveled.

Gordon graduated from Patterson High School in 1946. For many years, he worked at the GM plant in St. Louis. He was a gifted mechanic who enjoyed working on classic cars, especially Chevrolet products.

Always ready with a joke or funny story, Gordon played the fiddle and had a fine baritone voice, when one could coax him to sing. As a Bible teacher who enjoyed reading and discussing scripture, one of Gordon’s most rewarding life experiences was his trip to the Holy Land in the late-70s.

The family would like to express its gratitude to his long-time caregiver for her friendship, which Gordon relied on and treasured for many decades. We also want to thank the staff at Big River Nursing & Rehab for their kindness and care during his final weeks.

A small private service will be held for Gordon. Anyone wishing to send condolences or thoughts to the family may do so by contacting Rosanne Fae (Goad) Vrugtman at xun@sbcglobal.net.