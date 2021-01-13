Harley Delmar Clark, 92, of Cape Girardeau, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was born Oct. 20, 1928 in Fredericktown, sons of Walter Moses and Zina Anderson (Holder) Clark.

Harley and Veda Wilma Berry were married April 7, 1945 in Newburn, Tennessee. She preceded him in death Nov. 23, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Lana Durham; three brothers and two sisters; and daughter-in-law Renda Schlitt Clark.

Survivors include a son, Charles W. Clark of Houma, Louisiana; daughters Brenda K. (Delmer) Lewis of Millersville, Linda (Rodger) Deimund of Cape Girardeau, Sue Ann (Mike) Elliott of St. Augustine, Florida and Dianna J. (Daniel) Todt of Cape Girardeau; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and his beloved furry friend, Baby Girl.

Harley and Veda owned and operated Clark Appliance Center for 40 plus years. He was an avid fisherman in his younger years and loved spending time with his family.

He was a member of Lynwood Baptist Church.

Private family services will be held. Entombment will be held at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau handled the arrangements.

