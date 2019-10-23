{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Harold David Cox, 53, died October 15, 2019 at his home in Fredericktown. He was born September 26, 1966 in Madison County, the son of Wilburn and Carolyn (Frey) Cox who both preceded him in death. 

David is survived by his wife Brenda (Pogue) Cox whom he married October 26, 1984 at Cobalt Village; son Jeremy Cox; daughter Danni (Reece) Hamby; brother Dennis (Tammy) Cox; and grandchildren Adrienne, Holden, and Hudson.

David was a fan of NASCAR, NHRA, and enjoyed watching Dr. Phil, trucking, and spending time with his family.

Funeral services were Friday, October 18, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was held in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

