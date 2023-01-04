Harold Dewain Coomer, 79, of Patton, Missouri (formerly of Piggott, Arkansas) died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. He was born January 23, 1943, in Monks Corner, South Carolina to Arlan and Neva (Chapman) Coomer.

Mr. Coomer's father preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife Sherrie Coomer of the home; sons Janssen (Tammy) Coomer of Cedarville, Arkansas, Shannon (Lynn) Coomer of Alma, Arkansas, Josh (Nikki) Mize of Sallisaw, Oklahoma and Phillip (Heather) Mize of Patton; mother Neva Coomer of Fredericktown; sister Katherine (Alion) Graddy of Fredericktown; twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Harold was owner/operator of Heritage Hills Assisted Living in Patton. He was a loving father and enjoyed watching birds. He was a coin collector and an avid Cardinals baseball fan. He will be remembered for his amazing singing voice and his love of animals and his love for his family.

A memorial may be held at a late date.