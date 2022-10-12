Harold Glenwood Aslinger, 88, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home near Patton, Missouri. He was born January 27, 1934, in Patton to Henry Floyd and Minnie Viola (Moyers) Aslinger.

Mr. Aslinger married Shirley Mae Korecky November 17, 1956, in Bollinger County. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2022.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by son Douglas Aslinger; one brother and six sisters.

Mr. Aslinger's survivors include his children Harold Gene Aslinger of Patton, Sheila Miller of Cherokee Pass, Missouri and Diana Brewington of Fredericktown; grandchildren Terry (Kasey) Aslinger, Tyler (Lauren) Miller, Trevor (Brittney) Miller, Stephanie Aslinger (Travis Austin), Andrea (Chris) Hornbostel. Luke (Hannah) Brewington and Eli Aslinger; eleven great grandchildren and one great-granddaughter on the way.

Harold was a self-employed plumber and backhoe operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on his farm but mostly spending time with his family. He was a member of Liberty Methodist Church in Marquand.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Liberty Methodist Church in Marquand with Bro. Jamie Hovis and Pastor Gene Rauls officiating. Interment was at Union Light Cemetery near Patton.