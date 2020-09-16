 Skip to main content
Harold Glenwood “Buddy” Miller

Harold Glenwood “Buddy” Miller, 81, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born July 3, 1939 in Jewett, Missouri, the son of Glen Franklin and Dorothy (DeSpain) Miller.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, and infant daughter and brother Gary Miller.

Buddy married Dorothy Mae “Dolly” (Settle) Miller November 30, 1961 in Buckhorn, Missouri.

Buddy is survived by his wife Dolly Miller; son Bruce (Pam) Miller; daughter Cindy (Joe) Crawford; brothers Ricky (Lisa) Miller, Donald (Carolyn) Miller, and Mike (Brenda) Miller; sisters Shirley Hamilton, Barb (Jerry) Baker, Ellen Miller and Judy (Ronnie) Berry; and grandchildren Conner Crawford and Drew McIntyre.

Buddy enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, photography and reading.

Funeral services were Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Charles David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Drew McIntyre, Glen Crawford, Chris Baker, Tim Miller, Scott Miller, and Dean Gipson.

