Harold James Francis, 73, died February 12, 2019 at his residence in Marquand. He was born August 7, 1945 in Fredericktown, the son of Oscar W. and Artie E. (Hovis) Francis.

Harold Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother Willard Carroll Francis; and sister Cora Mae (Bob) Major.

He is survived by his wife Nina (Rhodes) Francis whom he married April 9, 1965 at Fredericktown; son David Francis; daughters Sheri (John) Kennedy and Sandra (Darian) Bowling; sisters Bessie Walls, Ima Jean Gallinger and Zella (Jay) Rainey; seven grandchildren Corey Tesreau, Bradon Tesreau, Logan Bowling, T.J. Bowling, Gracie Bowling, Lizzy Kennedy and John Lee Kennedy.

Jim enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting, playing guitar.

Funeral services were Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess Sr. officiating. Interment was at Revelle Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimers Association.

