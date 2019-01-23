Harold Junior Whitener, 87, of Fredericktown, died January 15, 2019. He was born April 3, 1931 in Fredericktown, the son of Elmer Franklin and Lena Blanch (Wray) Whitener.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; son Rick Whitener; sisters Freda Hale, Lois Cole and Alma Lee Whitener and granddaughter Caitlin Whitener.
Harold is survived by his wife Shirley (Cloninger) Whitener; sons Steve Whitener and Michael Whitener of Fredericktown and Mark Whitener of Hillsboro; daughters Tracy Simpson and Kathy Whitener-Cooper both of St. Charles; brother John Whitener of Fredericktown; grandchildren Clay Whitener, Taylor Whitener, Kourtney Hajec, Kyley Huntley, Sean Simpson, Stephanie Simpson, Elaina Simpson and Ethan Simpson; great grandchildren Dion Henegar, Jason Whitener, Angelena Whitener, Payton Whitener, Ethan Whitener, Laila Huntley and Quinn Huntley; and close family member Tracy Francis.
Harold was of the Southern Baptist Faith and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed horses, beagles, woodworking, inventing, and he had a wonderful sense of humor.
Funeral services were Friday, January 18, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Steve Francis and Bro. Danny Berry officiating. Interment was at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Madison County. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church or God's Country Cowboy Church.
