× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold L. Langley, 93, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Members of his Southeast family cared for him in his final days and were at his side, praying as he took his first steps into heaven. His devotion to family and his firm belief in Christ Jesus gave him peace.

Harold was born November 8, 1926, in Sangamon, Illinois, son of Charles and Metta (Dodd) Langley. His father was a talented carpenter while his mother was a devoted homemaker. He was immersed in the Christian community that would be a support from an early age. He was a graduate of Old Greenville High School in Greenville, Missouri.

Shortly after graduating, Harold was drafted for World War II and served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946. After the tragic loss of his two brothers on December 23, 1945, Harold was brought back home to Missouri under his parent’s request. In the years that followed, he worked with his father as a carpenter.

In September of 1949, Harold married Christina Mouser. In January of 1952, Harold was called up to serve in the Korean War, and he was stationed in Japan. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. Shortly after returning to Marquand in 1954, he moved to Springfield, Illinois.