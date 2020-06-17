Harold L. Langley, 93, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Members of his Southeast family cared for him in his final days and were at his side, praying as he took his first steps into heaven. His devotion to family and his firm belief in Christ Jesus gave him peace.
Harold was born November 8, 1926, in Sangamon, Illinois, son of Charles and Metta (Dodd) Langley. His father was a talented carpenter while his mother was a devoted homemaker. He was immersed in the Christian community that would be a support from an early age. He was a graduate of Old Greenville High School in Greenville, Missouri.
Shortly after graduating, Harold was drafted for World War II and served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946. After the tragic loss of his two brothers on December 23, 1945, Harold was brought back home to Missouri under his parent’s request. In the years that followed, he worked with his father as a carpenter.
In September of 1949, Harold married Christina Mouser. In January of 1952, Harold was called up to serve in the Korean War, and he was stationed in Japan. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. Shortly after returning to Marquand in 1954, he moved to Springfield, Illinois.
Through his marriage to Christina, Harold was blessed with two daughters, Judy, and Rhonda. For many years, he attended the local Methodist church services with his children and wife Christina. He was a devoted husband and father.
April 19, 1972, Harold married Rita Griffin. Harold worked for Pillsbury Mills for 10 years. He changed companies and worked for Growmark FS Feed Mill developing a career in agriculture until his retirement. He and Rita moved back to Marquand in the 1990s. April 2, 1996, after 24 years of marriage, his beloved wife Rita went homeward to heaven.
During his retirement years, Harold had several hobbies and side jobs like refurbishing furniture, fixing appliances, mowing lawns, working cattle, cutting, and selling firewood. Several who knew him well will recall his passion for splitting wood and picking up and selling truckloads of walnuts. All the way into his 90s, he felled trees and worked the walnut market.
Harold was kind, funny, intelligent, and loving. Those that were close to him knew he was a gifted storyteller. He could paint colorful pictures about his life from the 1930s and onward. Reaching into his past, he could share vivid details about hunting and traveling to his favorite places like the Smoky Mountains. Harold was a devoted family man. He supported his family with patience, humility, love, and generosity.
He is dearly missed by his loved ones who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. His loving survivors include one child, Rhonda Caton and her life-long companion Tim Barnard of Savage, Maryland; and his first wife and mother of his children, Christina Mouser of Laurel, Maryland.
He has six surviving grandchildren: James (Hikima) Jestes of Daytona Beach, Florida; Kevin Holcomb of Savage, Maryland; Kelie (Ray) Tatro of Dayton Beach, Florida; Kathy (Eric) Henkin of Laurel, Maryland; George “Tommy” Hamilton of Rominey, West Virginia; and Brian (Rhonda) Hamilton of Bushville, Maryland.
He is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Kyle Jestes, Cara Jestes, Adam Jestes, Kayla Tatro, Ray Tatro, Kevin Jr. Holcomb, Jasmine Holcomb, Jayden Holcomb, Hayley Henkin, David Henkin, Corey Hamilton, Jordan Hamilton, Nicole Hamilton, Danielle Hamilton, and Skyler Hamilton; and two great-great-grandchildren, Oliver Euceda and Mason Henkin.
He will be greatly missed by his niece Lulu Elders of Fredericktown; great-niece Debbie Perry of Hartselle, Alabama; great-nephews Timothy (Angela) Francis of Perryville, Missouri, Tommy (Vonda) Hale of Stroud, Oklahoma, and Doug Hale and his significant other Barbara Williams of Fredericktown.
Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 24 years, Rita Griffin Langley; his parents, Charles and Metta Langley; two brothers, Marion and John Langley; sister Helen Langley Elders; daughter Judy Hamilton; grandson Christopher Holcomb; nephew Alfred Elders; and niece Irma Elders Francis.
Funeral service was Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Wilson Funeral home in Fredericktown. Interment with military honors followed at Marcus Memorial Cemetery near Fredericktown.
He was a generous benefactor to several charitable organizations around the country. Contributions in his name may be made to his favorite causes like the veteran affairs, gun rights, pro-life action, or native Americans.
